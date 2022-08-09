Open de France main draws released

ISLAMABAD, Aug 09 (APP): The main draws of the Open de France de Squash in Nantes have been released which was scheduled from September 12 to 17, as the PSA World Tour Bronze event returns to the calendar for the first time since 2019.

World No.9 Marwan ElShorbagy and World No.5 Joelle King heads the men’s and women’s events, respectively, said a press release.

The event would use a best-of-three games scoring format up to and including the quarter-finals, before reverting to the traditional best of five scoring format for the semi-finals and finals.

The top seed in the men’s event, ElShorbagy, would open his campaign on day two against England’s Nick Wall or Egypt’s Yahya Elnawasany, who will play on the opening day. ElShorbagy’s last event win came in October 2020 when he won the CIB PSA World Tour Finals.

That match was also his last appearance in a final, so he will be determined to capitalise on his No.1 seeding.

Three-time champion Gregoire Marche was the No.2 seed for this year’s event, and after receiving a bye in round one will face tough competition in round two as he faces either compatriot Auguste Dussourd or Scotland’s Rory Stewart. Marche and Dussourd played out a tough five-game match at the 2021-22 PSA World Championships, which the elder Frenchman took in 71 minutes. Meanwhile, Stewart would be full of confidence after an impressive showing at the Commonwealth Games as he takes part in his first PSA Bronze event.

France’s World Games Gold medalist Victor Crouin comes in as the No.4 seed for the tournament as he looks to start his new season on the front foot. Crouin beat No.2 seed Marche in the final of the World Games in Birmingham, Alabama less than a month ago and currently sits at his highest world ranking at No.18.

Aside from Dussourd against Stewart, another exciting match on day one will pit England’s George Parker up against Egypt’s Aly Abou Eleinen. The Egyptian currently sits at No.60 in the PSA World Rankings but produced two amazing performances at last season’s El Gouna International, beating established players Omar Mosaad and Saurav Ghosal to take his place in the last 16 as a wildcard.

In the women’s event, New Zealand No.1 King leads the draw and will make her Open de France debut. King has won 14 titles throughout her career and will start on day two against either Japan’s Satomi Watanabe or wildcard Ana Munos from France.

The Gilis sisters, Nele and Tinne, from Belgium, were the No.2 & No.3 seeds for the tournament and sit next to each other in the current world rankings at No.12 & No.13.

Nele has reached the final of this event twice, winning it in 2018 after beating Emily Whitlock in a 72-minute final. After an injury at the start of last season, Tinne finished the 2021-22 season in terrific style, picking up two PSA titles in Dublin and Annecy as well as reaching the quarter-finals at the British Open and the El Gouna International. She also picked up a Gold medal at the World Games, so poses a big threat to the top two seeds.

Unseeded Egyptian teenager Kenzy Ayman was a player to watch out for in this year’s event. The 18-year-old has already reached five PSA finals in her career, picking up one title. She also produced a great performance to trouble World No.2 Nour El Sherbini at this year’s World Championships in Cairo, narrowly losing out in four close games.

She would also be looking to become the World Junior Champion before the Open de France de Squash takes place as she heads to Nancy for that event as the No.1 seed.