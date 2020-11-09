Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship to get underway

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Nov 09 (APP): The Newage Cables Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2020 will stroll into action here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP &CC) tomorrow, Tuesday.

In a statement issued here on Monday, JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab said on Monday: “Top eight teams will be seen in action in the 4 to 8 goals tournament, which are divided into two pools.

Pool A consists of Master Paints, FG Polo/Diamond Paints, Newage Cables and D Polo while Pool B includes Price Meter. PK, Platinum Homes/Guard Group, AOS and Barry’s. In the inaugural match of the event, Master Paints will take on FG Polo/Diamond Paints at 2:15 pm while at 3:15 pm, Newage Cables will vie against D Polo team.”

He also thanked sponsors, Newage Cables for sponsoring the event and hoped that more corporate giants will come forward to sponsor this game of kings and knights.

“I am hopeful that high-quality polo will be on offer throughout the event and all the players and teams will play exceptional polo to make their ways into the final and the best team will grab the title.”