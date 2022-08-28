Nasir Iqbal clinches PSF Combaxx Int’l Squash Tournament title

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Nasir Iqbal clinched the title of PSF Combaxx International Squash Tournament for Men after defeating compatriot Noor Zaman 3-0 in the final at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad on Sunday.

Nasir overwhelmed Noor with a game score of 11-7, 11-7 and 11-6 in 33 minutes.

The five-day event organised by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force carried a prize money of $12000. Around 24 players from Egypt, Malaysia, Iran and Pakistan participated in the event.

Air Marshal Zulfiqar Ahmed Qureshi, Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Training), Pakistan Air Force, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony awarded trophies and prize money to the finalists.

While lauding the PSF efforts for providing international standard training and coaching facilities to the players, the chief guest reiterated that the PAF and the PSF would continue to sponsor talented young players besides making concerted efforts to help the country regain its glory in the squash world.