Nasir, Faiza keep Pakistan’s hopes alive in CWG Squash event

BIRMINGHAM, Aug 03 (APP): Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal and Faiza Zafar kept Pakistan’s hopes alive to win a medal in the mixed double squash event in the ongoing Commonwealth Games as they beat their Sri Lankan opponents in Birmingham on Wednesday.

The Pakistani duo of Nasir and Faiza saw off Sri Lankan pair of Sinaly Chanithma and Wakeel Shamil 2-0 to advance to the next round.

They pulled off the victory by a scoreline of 11-10 and 11-5.

Another Pakistan pair of Tayyab Aslam and Amna Fayyaz met a 2-0 crushing defeat against Barbados’ mix Best Meagan and Cumberbatch.

Meanwhile, Pakistan lost 2-0 to Australia in the badminton women’s doubles. Mahoor Shahzad and Ghazala Siddiqui remained unable to put up impressive show and conceded 2-0.

In men’s singles badminton event, Pakistan’s Murad Ali reached the second stage after defeating Ghana’s shuttler 2-0 in the round of 64.

Paddler Fahad Khawaja also got off to a flying start as he won his first table tennis match 4-0 against Guyana player.