Huzaifa, Isaac declared joint winners of UTR Men’s Tennis Tournament

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP): Pakistan’s tennis ace Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Isaac Notary from the US’ Nevada state were declared joint winners of the UTR Men’s Tennis Tournament as rain came in when the titanic nail-biting first set battle was in progress at County Lake Florida, USA.

According to information received here, the heavy downpour started when the first set was even at 5-5. The high-quality play displayed by both the finalists in the first set was clearly indicating that whatever be the result, it would be a well-contested showdown.

The event carried a prize purse of $800, which was equally distributed between Huzaifa and Notary. Prior to this, Huzaifa twice made it to the final of the event, but on both occasions, he finished as runner-up.

“Certainly, I’m a bit dejected as I’d not thought the final would end that way. This time, I was determined to break the jinx and emerge victorious,” Huzaifa told APP on phone from Florida.

The 18-year-old, who had been training at Florida’s Next Generation Tennis Academy since the start of the year said he was satisfied with his performance and was looking forward to bring more laurels for Pakistan.