DG SBP condoles death of former tennis player

LAHORE, Apr 01 (APP): Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow on the demise of former international tennis player Khwaja Saeed Hai, on Thursday.

He lauded the notable tennis contributions of Khwaja Saeed, who represented Pakistan in top tournaments like French Open and American Open during his playing career.

Aulakh shared his heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them courage to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.