Amir Khan announces to hold first ever pro boxing event in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Professional boxing in Pakistan will soon get a major boost as British boxer of Pakistan-origin Amir Khan Tuesday announced to hold the first ever professional boxing event in Islamabad in the month of October.

“This event is going to be held in Amir Khan Boxing Academy Hall Islamabad on October 3. We are going to have likes of Usman Wazir, who is going to make his first Pakistan debut,” Khan said in a video message.

“We are going to hold an amazing boxing event wherein another great fighter Asif Hazara will also feature. He’s a great amateur boxer who has won many gold medals for Pakistan. He’s also going to make his debut [in pro boxing].

Khan said that after the Covid-19 it would be a great event as he would bring world’s best boxers in Pakistan to chip in the fight. “I’m really excited. It’s going to be an amazing journey in professional boxing in Pakistan,” Khan added.

Meanwhile, pugilist Usman Wazir said he had been training hard for the event and would try to live up to his fans’ expectations. “During the Covid-19 lockdown period, I’ve tried my best to maintain my fitness level. I’m sure I’ll win the title bout,” he told media at a news briefing here.

“Being a pro, every athlete has to keep himself fully fit. Our first requirement is to be always fit whether the gyms are opened or not,” he reckoned.

He said as gyms were closed in Islamabad due to Covid-19 outbreak, he had moved to Gilgit where had been training at Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts’ gym. “[But] prior to that, I’d requested Giglit-Baltistan government to allow me to use their gym. However, they did not give me that.”

Wazir, who is also known as Asian Boy said after winning title bout in October, he would become number one in IBF Asian Boxing Federation ranking in super light category.

“And if managed to defend that title twice I’ll qualify for WBC youth title.

That is my dream as in Pakistan’s history no one has ever won that title,” he added.