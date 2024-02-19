Election day banner

APP03-190224 FAISALABAD: February 19 - A view of Baseball match played between Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi and Kinnaird Lahore Women University Teams during All Pakistan Inter -University Women Baseball Championship 2024 at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Sports Ground.
FAISALABAD: February 19 – A view of Baseball match played between Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi and Kinnaird Lahore Women University Teams during All Pakistan Inter -University Women Baseball Championship 2024 at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Sports Ground.

FAISALABAD: February 19 – Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli Vice Chancellor Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) is cutting ribbon to inaugurate All Pakistan Inter -University Women Baseball Championship 2024 at GCWUF Sports Ground.

FAISALABAD: February 19 – A group photo of players with GCWUF Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli after inaugurate All Pakistan Inter -University Women Baseball Championship 2024 at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Sports Ground.

