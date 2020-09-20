2nd COVID-19 testing of Second XI T20 squads

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Sep 20 (APP):As many as 125 players and player support personnel belonging to six Cricket Association Second XI squads for the National T20 Cup were invited to their respective central stations on Sunday after they tested negative in their first Covid-19 tests.

They will undergo their second tests on 21 September under the supervision of the PCB medical team at their respective central stations, which are Lahore’s Hotel PC for Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern and Southern Punjab, and Muridke Country Club for Balochistan and Sindh.