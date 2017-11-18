Special programme organized to enlighten students about functioning of Pak Army

ISLAMABAD, Nov 18 (APP):A group of 400 students and faculty members from various universities, schools and colleges of Rawalpindi spent a day with Pak Army.

The programme was specifically organized by Rawalpindi Corps to enlighten students about functioning of Pakistan Army, its organization and defence capability, said an Inter Services Public Relations press release issued here Saturday.

The visitors laid a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada monument Chaklala. They were demonstrated combat worthiness of troops through combat riding, unarmed combat and heli repelling. They were shown various military equipment and given experience of small arm firing.

The students applauded the state of morale, commitment and professional competence of Pak Army and expressed their

gratitude for being provided an opportunity to interact with the Army troops.