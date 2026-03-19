20 dead, 31 injured due to rains in Sindh: PDMA

KARACHI, Mar 19 (APP):At least 20 people were killed and 31 others injured in rain-related incidents across Sindh during the past 24 hours, according to a situation report issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh here on Thursday.

The report stated that the highest number of fatalities was recorded in Karachi’s Keamari district, where 13 people lost their lives. Three deaths were reported in Malir, while one person died in Sujawal after a shop collapsed. Additionally, one death each was reported from Karachi East, West and South districts.

The PDMA report said that a total of 31 people sustained injuries in various rain-related incidents. Among the injured, 5 were reported in Karachi East, 2 in West, 10 in South, 3 in Korangi, 6 in Malir, and 5 in Thatta. The report also confirmed the death of two livestock animals in Thatta due to the ongoing rains.

In terms of infrastructure damage, at least 79 houses were affected across the province. These included 1 house in Karachi West, 4 in East, 5 in South, 4 in Malir, and 65 in Thatta.

Furthermore, 106 trees were reported to have fallen in different parts of Sindh.

PDMA Director General Salman Shah said that the authority was in constant coordination with provincial and district administrations. He added that all available resources were being utilized to minimize human and financial losses.