PHF to organise 38th National Junior Hockey C’ship in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Thursday announced to organise the 38th National Junior Hockey Championship at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium Islamabad in a bid to promote the sport across the country and unearth young talent at the grassroots level.

The championship would be held in the second week of April, said a news release issued here by the PHF.

A PHF spokesperson said the event would serve not merely as a tournament but as a vital platform for identifying emerging players at the national level.

The primary objective was to discover talented youngsters capable of representing Pakistan on the international stage and strengthening the national hockey pool.

The federation has formally invited all affiliated units, including provincial hockey associations, departmental teams and other related institutions, to participate in the championship. Interested teams have been directed to confirm their participation in writing by April 3.

PHF officials said the schedule and other arrangements for the championship would be finalised once confirmations from participating teams are received.

The championship was expected to foster a competitive environment at the junior level and help develop a strong nursery of players who could form the backbone of future national squads.