Sindh victorious in Netball C’ship

ISLAMABAD, March 17 (APP): Sindh clinched the men and women events of the National Inter Provincial Netball Championship 2017 here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

In the final match of men event, Sindh beat Punjab by 28-24

goals while 3rd position match was won by KPK after beating Gilgit

by 25-19 goals.

In the Women event, Sindh got first position while Punjab and Balochistan obtained 2nd and 3rd position respectively. In the final match of the women Sindh defeated Punjab by 24-10 goals.

The 3rd position match was played between Balochistan and KP teams. Balochistan won the match by 28-8 goals.

Chairman, Pakistan Netball Federation Capt ® Zafar Iqbal Awan was the chief guest and gave away the medals and trophies to the players.

Director General, Pakistan Sports Board, Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, President, Pakistan Netball Federation, Mudassar Arian, Vice President, Sameen Malik and Raja Ejaz, Secretary General, Muhammad Riaz , Syed Toqeer Ahmed, Treasurer, Muhammad Rizwan, Associate Secretary, Chaudhry Kamran , Director Sports, CDA were also present on the occasion.