Sindh Governor inaugurates Abdul Sattar Edhi Inter-Change in Nazimabad

KARACHI, June 19 (APP): Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair here
on Monday inaugurated the federal government funded “Abdul Sattar
Edhi Inter-Change,” an integral component of Green Line project,
facilitating the local commuters.
The inter-change has been built near Matric Board Office,
Nazimabad reducing considerably the traveling distance and time for
local commuters.
Mayor of Karachi, Wasim Akhter alongwith Chairman, Pakistan Sir
Zameen Party, Mustafa Kamal, Karachi Chief of Jamat e Islami, Hafiz
Naim ur Rehman and office bearers of Pakistan Muslim League (N) were
also present on the occasion.
Addressing the citizens, Sindh Governor said the Green Line is
aimed at providing cost effective, comfortable and efficient
transportation to the local commuters.
Assuring that the project will be completed within stipulated
time, he said the work is being undertaken on day and night basis with
the motive to ensure reduction in the growing traffic pressure on city
roads.
Mentioning that it is being completed with the funding provided
by the federal government, Sindh Governor said attention is also being
paid to remove the hurdles that in any manner may be delaying the
task.
The two-way Abdul Sattar Edhi inter-change, he said will
facilitate easy traffic flow at one of the most congested sites and
also streamline road infrastructure development under Green Line
scheme.
“Dedicating the inter-change to Edhi is a mode to pay tribute to
a selfless man committed to the cause of service to humanity,” he
said.
Sindh Governor said Karachi being the economic lifeline of the
country has to be a peaceful city with all civic amenities easily
available to its inhabitants.
Economic, financial, business and social activities in Karachi
hold direct impact on national progress and prosperity, said the Sindh
Governor.
He said presence of workers and leaders of different political
parties in the inaugural ceremony established the fact that Karachi is
owned by all.
Since the restoration of peace and improved law and order
situation in the metropolis, he said the federal government is
focusing on provision of easy availability of water to people across
Karachi.
“Equal attention is also being paid to provide efficient
transportation system, health-care, education and updated
infrastructure,” the governor said.
