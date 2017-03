LAHORE, Mar 4 (APP): The shooting of film ‘Maan Jaao Na’ is in progress on a fast pace, which will be released on Eidul Fitr.

Singer Adeel Chaudhry is hero of the film, while German model Naz Sabhe will perform as his heroine.

The film is being produced by Khalid Ali, who earlier produced film ‘Dukhtar’.

Abbas Raza is directing ‘Maan Jaao Na’ and 80 per cent of the work has been completed so far.