Second Thal Jeep rally on Nov 2

MULTAN, July 19 (APP): The Tourism Development Corporation

of Punjab (TDCP) started arrangements for organising the

second Thal Jeep Rally to be held on November 2.

The rally was an attractive event in the region and its track

would pass through three districts,including Multan, Muzaffargarh

and Layyah.

This was said by TDCP Regional Manager Ashar Iqbal while

talking to APP here on Wednesday.

He said the event was being organized in collaboration with

administrations of the three districts, adding that the TDCP was considering to change starting point of the rally.