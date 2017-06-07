PESHAWAR, June 7 (APP): The salient features of KP budget 2017-18

announced by KP Finance Minister Muzaffar Said has discussed below.

1. The total outlay of the budget 2017-18 is Rs603billion with 19pc increase against current fiscal budget of Rs505billion.

2. Rs208billion allocated for development budget 2017-18 with 29pc increase against current fiscal budget

3. 31pc increase registered in Higher Education, 20pc in Health and 17pc in elementary and primary education budget

4. 11854 vacancies were created in different departments in current budget, 16952 new vacancies would be created in upcoming budget

5. 1153 IT labs would be setup in education institutions of KP

6. 73 projects would be completed in higher education, 2000 water supply schemes would be completed this year

7. Rs7billion allocated for provision of furniture

8. Provision of health insurance card to 69 pc population of KP costing Rs5.4billion announced

9. 1093kiolometers roads would be completed, 76playgrounds would be setup costing Rs4.7billion

10. 84 MoUs signed under CPEC costing $ 24billion

11. MoU of $10b signed with FWO in KP

12. Solarization of 4000 mosques would be completed

13. Solarization of 500 water supply projects in KP planned

14. Development of Kalam, Naran, Chitral, Shiekh Badain tourists destinations costing Rs2.5b included in the budget 2017-18

15. Starting of Bachelor of Science system in six colleges of KP costing Rs1.5billion

16. Rs52.3billion for Bus Rapid transport system announced

17. Work on 4500MW electricity hydel projects to start next year

18. Two oil refineries being setup in KP, 40000 barrel capacity refinery to be established by FWO

19. 17 economic zones being setup in KP costing Rs4.5billion

20. 10pc increase in salaries, pension of Govt employees, merger of 50pc adhoc relief in basic salaries announced