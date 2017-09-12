Rs 7 bln provided for various projects in KPK under USF: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Sept 12 (APP): State Minister for Information

Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman on Tuesday informed the Senate that an amount of Rs7 billion has been provided for various projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Universal Service Fund (USF).

Responding to various questions during Question Hour, the

Minister said various projects were launched in Shangla Lot, Chitral

Lot and Kohistan Lot under Broadband Sustainable Development.

She said a sum of Rs.1.31 billion has been spent in Shangla Lot

(Swat, Shangla and Buner) with 100 per cent work completion while

75 per cent work has also been completed in Chitral Lot costing

Rs.1.25 billion.

She said an amount of Rs.3.51 billion would be spent in

Kohistan Lot (Kohistan, Batagram, Mansehra, Haripur and

Abbotabad).

Similarly, the minister said a sum of Rs 8.2 million had

been spent in setting up computer laboratories in Mardan, Manshera,

Swat and Kohat.

She said computer labs had been set up in the Women Empowerment

Centers under ‘ICT for Girls’ being run by the Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal

in 23 districts of KPK in two phases.

She said FATA has been included in the current year projects.

She said difficulties were faced in some areas of Musakhel as

it was a personal conflict of interest matter and demand was made

to install mobile telephone towers on rooftops of house instead of

hilltop.

She clarified that no stadium was built in Sialkot from USF

fund.