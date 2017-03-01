Regional connectivity crucial for ECO: PM

ISLAMABAD, March 1 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
Wednesday stressed that regional connectivity was crucial for ECO
and the outcome of the 13th ECO Summit would enhance cooperation
among the member states in areas of trade, energy, agriculture and
industry.
The Prime Minister expressed these views during a meeting with
President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmanov, following the 13th Economic
Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, according to a press release
issued here.
While welcoming the Tajik President in Islamabad, the Prime
Minister emphasized the nature of close fraternal relations between
Pakistan and Tajikistan, based on shared goals of peace, prosperity
and progress.
He expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives and
destruction of infrastructure due to the impact of recent adverse
weather in Tajikistan.
The Prime Minister informed the Tajik President that Pakistan
would provide assistance worth Rs 500 million for the people of
Tajikistan at this difficult juncture.
The two leaders expressed satisfaction on the progress
achieved so far in the economic sphere, particularly with regard to
CASA-1000 Project which would soon move into the construction phase.
The Prime Minister underscored the need for further enhancing
trade, energy and defence cooperation.
The Tajik President side thanked Pakistan for supporting in
principle approval of Tajikistan’s accession to the Quadrilateral
Transit Traffic Agreement (QTTA) which would enhance connectivity
and trade between the two countries.
He also lauded Pakistan on hosting the 13th ECO Summit and
extending warm hospitality.
He reaffirmed the commitment of Tajikistan to further
strengthen the relations between the two countries in all spheres,
including political, trade, energy and defence.