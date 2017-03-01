Regional connectivity crucial for ECO: PM

ISLAMABAD, March 1 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif

Wednesday stressed that regional connectivity was crucial for ECO

and the outcome of the 13th ECO Summit would enhance cooperation

among the member states in areas of trade, energy, agriculture and

industry.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during a meeting with

President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmanov, following the 13th Economic

Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, according to a press release

issued here.

While welcoming the Tajik President in Islamabad, the Prime

Minister emphasized the nature of close fraternal relations between

Pakistan and Tajikistan, based on shared goals of peace, prosperity

and progress.

He expressed grief over the loss of innocent lives and

destruction of infrastructure due to the impact of recent adverse

weather in Tajikistan.

The Prime Minister informed the Tajik President that Pakistan

would provide assistance worth Rs 500 million for the people of

Tajikistan at this difficult juncture.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction on the progress

achieved so far in the economic sphere, particularly with regard to

CASA-1000 Project which would soon move into the construction phase.

The Prime Minister underscored the need for further enhancing

trade, energy and defence cooperation.

The Tajik President side thanked Pakistan for supporting in

principle approval of Tajikistan’s accession to the Quadrilateral

Transit Traffic Agreement (QTTA) which would enhance connectivity

and trade between the two countries.

He also lauded Pakistan on hosting the 13th ECO Summit and

extending warm hospitality.

He reaffirmed the commitment of Tajikistan to further

strengthen the relations between the two countries in all spheres,

including political, trade, energy and defence.