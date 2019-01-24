Reform package a beginning of implementing economic strategy for sustainable growth: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Finance Minister, Asad Umar said Thursday that the Economic Reforms Package was the beginning of implementing the comprehensive strategy to put the country’s economy on sustainable growth path by promoting domestic supplies.

The country could not sustain economic growth in past due to external deficit, because as soon as domestic consumption increases, the current account deficit jumps high, so the reform package had focus on increasing domestic supply and let economy stand on its own feet, he said while briefing the anchors of various electronic channels and media persons on the economic reforms package.