Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds likely at isolated places

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (APP): Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is

expected at isolated places in Punjab, Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA and

Kashmir during next 24 hours while hot and dry weather to continue

elsewhere in the country during day time.

Rainfall is likely at Hazara, Malakand, Kohat, Rawalpindi,

Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, FATA and Kashmir during

evening/night.

A westerly wave is still affecting upper and central parts of

the country and likely to persist during next 2-3 days, an official

of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds

occurred at isolated places in Bahawalpur, Sukkur, Hazara, Sibbi,

Kalat, Quetta divisions, FATA and Kashmir, however, weather remained

hot and dry in other parts of the country.

Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours remained Balochistan:

Sibbi 42mm, Khuzdar 25mm, Barkhan 01mm, Punjab: Bahawalpur (AP 27mm,

City 05mm), Kashmir: Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta 03mm, Muzaffarabad

01mm, KP: Parachinar 09mm, Balakot 02mm, Sindh and Jacobabad 06mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Thursday were Sibbi 50øC,

Dadu 46øC, Sh. Benazirabad 45øC, Padidan 44øC, Jacobabad, Turbat,

Larkana, Sukkar, Rohri, R.Y. Khan 43øC, Hyderabad 40øC, Peshawar

39øC, Multan 38øC, Chitral 37øC, Karachi, Quetta, Muzaffarabad 36øC,

Faisalabad 35øC, Dir, Islamabad 34øC, Lahore 33øC, Gilgit 32øC,

Skardu 26øC and Murree 24øC.