PESHAWAR, Jul 26 (APP):Qaumi Watan Party chairman Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao Thursday rejected the results of general election alleging the mandate of the people had been stolen.

In a statement, he claimed the caretaker government and Election Commission of Pakistan had failed to hold free and fair elections.

Qaumi Watan Party will participate in the All Parties Conference on Friday in Islamabad, he added.