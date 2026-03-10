Lahore records 147 average AQI

LAHORE, Mar 10 (APP): The city recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 147, placing it in the category of “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”

At this level of pollution, individuals who are more vulnerable to poor air quality — including children, the elderly, and people suffering from respiratory or heart diseases — may experience adverse health effects and are advised to limit prolonged outdoor activities.

Data further showed that the concentration of PM2.5, the most harmful type of fine particulate matter that can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, was 10.8 times higher than the annual guideline value set by the World Health Organization (WHO). Such elevated levels of PM2.5 significantly increase the risk of breathing difficulties, aggravated asthma, cardiovascular problems, and other long-term health complications.

Environmental experts warn that continued exposure to high levels of particulate pollution can have serious public health consequences. They have urged citizens, particularly those belonging to sensitive groups, to take precautionary measures such as wearing protective masks, reducing outdoor exposure during peak pollution hours, and keeping indoor environments well ventilated. Meanwhile, authorities have also been advised to implement stricter pollution control measures to improve air quality and reduce health risks for residents.