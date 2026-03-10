Minister Bharth reviews road development projects

LAHORE, Mar 10 (APP):Punjab Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth chaired an important meeting of the C&W Department to review the department’s performance over the past two years, here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf, Additional Secretary, Special Secretary and other senior officers.

During the meeting, officials briefed the minister that the department had carried out significant work on several major road and infrastructure projects during the last two years. These include various projects such as the dual carriageway from Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to Wagah Border, Multan–Vehari Road, and the Chand Da Qila Flyover.

The meeting was also informed that work on the Rawalpindi Signal-Free Corridor was continuing round the clock to provide improved travel facilities to the public.

Officials further briefed that construction and rehabilitation work had been completed on several important roads across the province, including Sialkot–Pasrur Road, Raiwind–Pattoki Road, Jhika Gali Murree Remodeling Project, Shahdara–Narang Mandi Road, Sheikh Fazal–Chichawatni Road, Pul-47 Flyover Sargodha, Gujranwala–Hafizabad Road, Faisalabad Circular Road, Ferozepur Road–Kajumata Road Lahore, Faisalabad–Jaranwala Road, Chiniot–Pindi Bhattian Road, SL-3, GPO Chowk, TM Chowk, Mall Road and Uchhali Road, besides several other highways.

The meeting was further informed that work on the remaining schemes under Road Restoration Programme-I and II was progressing rapidly, while the “Saraken Bahal Punjab Khushhal Programme” launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had also been completed.

On the occasion, Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth said that under the Local Road Programme, work on 1,530 development schemes worth Rs79 billion had been initiated and these projects would be completed by June. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, repair of damaged roads and construction of new highways was continuing across the province, adding that the Punjab government carried out record development work during the past two years.

The minister also informed that an e-tendering system had been introduced in the department to ensure transparency and eliminate corruption in development projects.

At the end of the meeting, he directed officers to continue working with transparency, dedication and commitment and ensure timely completion of all ongoing development schemes.