Itikaf to begin tomorrow

LAHORE, Mar 09 (APP): Thousands of worshipers who completed registration and obtained permits in the provincial metropolis mosques will observe Itikaf tomorrow.

The Auqaf department sources said that arrangements have been finalised for Itikaf, across the province mosques, including Data Darbar and Badshahi Mosque

According to the Auqaf Department statistics , the process of scrutiny of Itikaf forms has been completed, so that all the devotees can be facilitated.

The Data Darbar Administration issued 1550 Itikaf forms and the same number of forms were returned. Badshahi Mosque has received 500 Itikaf applications.

The Itikaf will begin tomorrow after Iftar, for which extensive arrangements have been made for the beds, curtains, Sehri and Iftar of the devotees.

The Auqaf Department itself will take care of the arrangements for Data Darbar, while the remaining mosques will be supervised by the relevant mosque committees. In small mosques, 50 to 200 people will be able to perform Itikaf, while in large mosques, 300 to 500 people will be able to perform Itikaf.