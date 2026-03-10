DPM reviews supply of perishable food items

ISLAMABAD March 9, (APP): Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday chaired a meeting of the PM’s Committee to take stock of the situation regarding perishable food items and review measures to ensure smooth supply domestically and to facilitate the timely export of the surplus. In light of evolving regional trade dynamics and disruptions to some traditional routes, the Committee explored alternative export pathways, sea routes, and potential new markets.

The meeting also discussed proposals from exporters and emphasized the need to improve storage, logistics, and market access while assessing global demand and pricing trends to support informed decisions and strengthen Pakistan’s export competitiveness. The meeting was attended by Minister of National Food Security, Minister Commerce, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, PM’s Coordinator on Commerce, Secretaries and senior officials of all concerned ministries.