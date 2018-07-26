PTI’s Ch. Farrukh Altaf wins NA-66 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate, Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-66 Jhelum-I by securing 112,356 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate, Chaudhry Naeem Khadim, stood second by getting 92,912 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan candidate, Khalid Tanveer with 29,566 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 51.94%.