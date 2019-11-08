PSA waives off security fee for upcoming squash events in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP):Professional Squash Association has waived off security fees for foreign players for its two upcoming events in Pakistan – Pakistan International Tournament for Men & Women and Pakistan Open.

The first event of these two events will take place in Islamabad in December, while the second one is scheduled to be held in Karachi in January, 2020, a spokesman of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) said on Friday.

Terming the security fee waiver a big relief, he said that it had been the result of candid efforts of Senior Vice President of PSF, Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood, who recently represented the country at the World Squash Federations (WSF) Conference and WSF Annual General Meeting (AGM) at South Africa.

The two-day WSF Conference and WSF AGM took place in Cape Town on November 5 and 6. The WSF President Jacques Fontaine presided over the meeting which was attended by delegates from 24-member nations of WSF.

On the sidelines of the WSF Conference and WSF AGM Aamir Masood called on Chief Executive Officer PSA Alex Gough and discussed with him allocation of international tournaments to Pakistan with foreign players’ participation without charging any security fee. He briefed Gough about the improved security situation in Pakistan.

After detailed deliberations, Gough waived off security fee for the upcoming PSA tournaments in Pakistan, he added.

Aamir also asked CEO PSA for not charging any further security fee for Pakistani events to which, he assured that PSA Board would review the decision for future as well. “It is expected that this decision by PSA would help PSF in bringing more sponsors for hosting further international tournaments in Pakistan in the days to come,” the PSF spokesman added.

According to the spokesman, the PSF Senior Vice President also had a detailed meeting with WSF President Jacques regarding allocation of World Junior Championship 2022 to Pakistan and briefed him about Pakistan’s peaceful state for the past many years.

He also requested Jacques to promote Pakistan so that more international junior championships can be conducted here. Jacques assured his support and showed his appreciation for Pakistan’s appetite for international squash.

He also had quite successful meetings with heads of federations of various countries for mutual exchange of squash programmes as a way forward to formulate an effective strategy for progression of squash in Pakistan.