Promotion of Islamic system of governance; our responsibility: Masood Khan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Monday said that conducive environment would be ensured in the country to promote Islamic system of governance and justice.

He made these remarks as the chief guest at the 97th Session of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), AJK, organized at the Supreme Court Complex here in Muzaffarabad. Chairman CII, AJK, Justice Ibrahim Zia; Nazeer Gilani, Secretary Religious Affairs; Molana Obaidullah Farooqi, Chairman Ulema

and Mashaikh Council AJK along with the other CII members were present in the meeting.

The President said that our salvation lies in promoting the teachings of Islam and our state was established on the very concept of an Islamic welfare state. The religion of Islam is a complete system

of governance, social and economic equity, said a press release.

President AJK said that the CII plays an important in advising the AJK Government, its

Legislative Assembly on pertinent issues, ensuring they conform to Islamic injunctions. He said that

the Holy Quran, Ahadith and the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) have shown us the way to

successfully lead our individual lives and also prescribed a system of governance which is both

inclusive and just.

The President emphasised the need to establish a welfare state by adopting the economic

system which will help promote economic and social justice, provision of basic necessities and fair distribution of resources. “The system of Zakat and its equitable distribution will help ensure prosperity and the welfare of our citizens”, said the President.

President Masood Khan on the occasion also commended the CII towards forming a National Coordination Council aimed at promoting inter-sect harmony by uniting the Scholars and Ulema of

various schools of thought. He also congratulated the outgoing members of the CII for successfully completing their respective tenures.

In the end, the CII also submitted its 5-year report to the President. He presented the outgoing members with shields honouring their service.