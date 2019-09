ISLAMABAD, Sep 19 (APP):Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that a project has been designed to ensure easy access to passengers traveling on Peshawar-Islamabad (M1-M2) Motorway towards Islamabad International Airport.

He stated this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice in National Assembly which was regarding non-provision of interchange on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway for Islamabad International Airport.