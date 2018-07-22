ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Sunday expressed grief over the demise of former provincial minister Ikramullah Gandapur who martyred in an attack on his election campaign in Dera Ismail Khan.
The prime minister condoled with the bereaved family and prayed for peace of the departed soul.
Prime Minister condoles demise of Ikram Gandapur
