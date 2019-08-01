President urges Pak envoys-designate for efforts to enhance trade with Portugal, Belgium

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Thursday stressed the need for proactive measures to further enhance the quantum of Pakistan’s trade with Portugal and Belgium.

During his separate meetings with Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Portugal Javed Jalil Khattak and Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Belgium Zaheer Aslam Janjua, the president directed them to work for the promotion of tourism, given Pakistan’s huge potential in this sector, a President House statement said.

Given the high importance Pakistan attached to its relations with Portugal and Belgium, the president urged the ambassadors-designate to make efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations as well as in the context of the European Union in all areas of the mutual interest.