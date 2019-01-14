President underlines key role of quality health, education services for prosperity

RAWALPINDI, Jan 14 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi Monday highlighted the importance of provision of quality healthcare services and adequate educational facilities and observed that these two sectors were the most significant for taking the country on the path of progress and prosperity.
He also called upon the private sector to come forward and play its role in the provision of healthcare facilities as throughout the globe, the private sector had assumed greater proportions in the healthcare sector.