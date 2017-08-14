Nation celebrates 70th Independence Day with national zeal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): The nation on Monday celebrated the

70th Independence Day with national zeal and solemnity across the

country.

The day began with special prayers in the mosques for unity,

solidarity and prosperity of the country.

An impressive change of the guards ceremony was held at the

mausoleum of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Naval Academy

assumed the ceremonial guards duty.

President Mamnoon Hussain hoisted the national flag in a

dignified ceremony held here to mark the celebrations of 70th

Independence Day of Pakistan.

The ceremony held at the Jinnah Convention center was attended

by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chinese Vice premier Wang

Yang, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chairman Senate

Raza Rabbani, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC)

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General

Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sohail Aman

and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.

Speaking at a ceremony, the president said today, they were

hoisting the national flag to pay tributes to the historic struggle

of the leaders of Independence Movement.

He said it was a time to retrospect over the long history of

construction, development and stability of Pakistan.

Chairman Senate, Mian Raza Rabbani and Speaker National

Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq laid floral wreath at the monument

of martyrs of democracy in Islamabad as part of the Independence

Day celebrations.

Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Syed Murad

Ali Shah attended the flag hoisting ceremony at the Mazar-e-Quaid-e-

Azam in Karachi in connection with the Independence Day

celebrations.

A simple but graceful Change of Guards ceremony was held at

Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore, in which Pak Army jawans took over the

guard’s duty from Punjab Rangers.

A function in connection with the Independence Day was held

in Peshawar on Monday morning. Chief Minister Pervez Khattak who

was the chief guest on the occasion, hoisted the national flag.

Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sana Ullah Khan Zehri and

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani hoisted

national flag in the premises of Balochistan Assembly.

Special programmes have been organized in different cities to

celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner.

All the major public and private buildings, roads and avenues

have been decorated with illuminations, national flags, portraits of

the national leaders, banners and buntings to give a festive look.