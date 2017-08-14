Nation celebrates 70th Independence Day with national zeal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): The nation on Monday celebrated the
70th Independence Day with national zeal and solemnity across the
country.
The day began with special prayers in the mosques for unity,
solidarity and prosperity of the country.
An impressive change of the guards ceremony was held at the
mausoleum of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Naval Academy
assumed the ceremonial guards duty.
President Mamnoon Hussain hoisted the national flag in a
dignified ceremony held here to mark the celebrations of 70th
Independence Day of Pakistan.
The ceremony held at the Jinnah Convention center was attended
by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chinese Vice premier Wang
Yang, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chairman Senate
Raza Rabbani, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC)
General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General
Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sohail Aman
and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.
Speaking at a ceremony, the president said today, they were
hoisting the national flag to pay tributes to the historic struggle
of the leaders of Independence Movement.
He said it was a time to retrospect over the long history of
construction, development and stability of Pakistan.
Chairman Senate, Mian Raza Rabbani and Speaker National
Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq laid floral wreath at the monument
of martyrs of democracy in Islamabad as part of the Independence
Day celebrations.
Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Syed Murad
Ali Shah attended the flag hoisting ceremony at the Mazar-e-Quaid-e-
Azam in Karachi in connection with the Independence Day
celebrations.
A simple but graceful Change of Guards ceremony was held at
Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore, in which Pak Army jawans took over the
guard’s duty from Punjab Rangers.
A function in connection with the Independence Day was held
in Peshawar on Monday morning. Chief Minister Pervez Khattak who
was the chief guest on the occasion, hoisted the national flag.
Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Sana Ullah Khan Zehri and
Speaker Balochistan Assembly Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani hoisted
national flag in the premises of Balochistan Assembly.
Special programmes have been organized in different cities to
celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner.
All the major public and private buildings, roads and avenues
have been decorated with illuminations, national flags, portraits of
the national leaders, banners and buntings to give a festive look.
Nation celebrates 70th Independence Day with national zeal
ISLAMABAD, Aug 14 (APP): The nation on Monday celebrated the