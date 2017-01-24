President congratulates nation on successful test of Ababeel missile

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain has congratulated the nation, Pakistan Military, scientists and engineers on the successful flight test of Ababeel missile.

The President said the missile test was not against any country but to maintain balance of power in the region.

The President said the successful flight test of Ababeel missile was important for peace and balance of power in the region.

He termed it an important milestone for defence of the country.