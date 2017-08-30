POPO Academy seals Women Football Trophy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): POPO Academy clinched World Health

Organizations (WHO) Women Football Trophy played here at the H-8

Ground.

POPO Academy beat Islamabad by 2-1 in the final to win the trophy.

Abia scored the lone goal for Islamabad in the 10th minute of the first half

which was equalized 1-1 by Hafisa of POPO Academy in the 15th minute of

the game.

Both the teams fought well 1-1 draw at the end of first half. In the

20th minute of the 2nd half, Hafisa scored her second goal taking POPO to

2-1 lead resulting in winning the final.

Hamza Wasti, Shafique Ahmed and Shaukat supervised the match. A

total of four teams including Young Rising Star Club Rawalpindi, Islamabad,

POPO Academy and Young Rising Star Youth Club took part in the

tournament which was on played league system.

President, Anjman Tajrain G-7 Markaz Syed Altaf Hussain Shah was

the chief guest on the occasion and distributed trophies, medals and cash

awards to the winning and runner-up teams.

President, Young Rising Star Women Club, Rawalpindi; Haji

Ghiasuddin Baloch, Secretary, District Football Association; Amjad

Chaudhry, former player of Islamabad Club were also present on the

occasion.