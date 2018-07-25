Political leaders cast their votes as polling commences

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Political leaders from prominent parties began casting their votes as polling commenced across Pakistan at 8am Wednesday (today).

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif cast his vote in Model Town, Lahore.

Speaking to media on the occasion, the younger brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said PML-N will change the country’s destiny if voted to power.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar cast his vote in NA-54 constituency of Islamabad.

“Come out of your houses and vote. Change won’t happen if you don’t vote. If you want to change your future and your children’s future, then come out and vote,” he added.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI-F) Maulana Fazl-Ur-Rehman also cast his vote in NA-238 Dera Ismail Khan. “Your vote is a responsibility, it is important to exercise your right to vote,” he shared his message with the public.

Former National Assembly speaker and PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq cast his vote in Garhi Shahu, Lahore.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah cast his vote in Sukkur’s NA-207 constituency.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) founder Mustafa Kamal asked people to choose wisely before casting his vote in Karachi’s NA-243. Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar aslo cast his vote.

Yasmeen Rashid, a prominent leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, cast her vote in Lahore.