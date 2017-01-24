POA, PJF’s brawl results in Pak Judokas exclusion from ISG

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on

Tuesday said Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) has not withdrawn cases

against us which has resulted in the ouster of the national Judokas

from the Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) contingent.

It may be mentioned here that the national judokas were not

considered by the POA in the 200 member contingent approved for the

ISG scheduled to be held from May 12 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

While responding to a question at a press conference here at

a local hotel, POA, President, Lt. Gen. (R) Syed Arif Hasan said PJF

had not been accepting the POA constitution.

“As per the International Olympic Committee (IOC) federations

were supposed to withdraw cases they had filed against POA and

follow the constitutional process. PJF has only withdrawn a case in

the Islamabad High Court (IHC) while the one in Lahore High Court

(LHC) has not yet been withdrawn. They don’t acknowledge POA’s rules

and its constitution,” he said.

This stance from the POA has affected the national judokas who

have a great chance of winning medals in the ISG. Olympian Judoka

Shah Hussain Shah ( 100kg) and Qaisar Khan ( 81kg) have been ignored from the ISG who can win laurels for the country.

Returning to the POA’s developments, he said the 2018 South

Asian Games (SAG) will be held in Nepal but according to rules if a

country fails to host the event in the given time then it is

transferred to the other country which is to host the same event for

the next turn.

“Pakistan is to host SAG in 2020 but if Nepal fails to host

the 2018 Games then Pakistan will be hosting the Games,” he said.

He said he will be meeting the Inter Provincial Coordination

(IPC) Minister Mian Riaz Husain Pirzada and will talk to him about

the SAG developments.

“We will also be hosting the National Youth Games before the

SAG in order to identify and bring out talent from the grass-roots

level,” he said.

Arif said that the POA would also be holding seminars for

sports development. “We have planed seminars in Lahore, Karachi and

Islamabad,” Arif said.

Arif said we are also in talks with the Higher Education

Commission (HEC) in order to create and improve sports activities in

universities.

Waseem Ahmed, President, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation, Khalid

Mehmood, Secretary General, POA and other members were also present on the occasion.