PNCA to organise National Theatre Festival from Oct 30

Islamabad, October 29, (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organise “National Theatre Festival 2017” from October 30 at PNCA Auditorium.

An official of PNCA told APP that the objective of the

festival is to foster healthy theatrical activities by providing a

National platform to the leading theater groups in the country.

He said that Theater Groups from all over the country were

invited to participate in the festival and avail a wonderful

opportunity to showcase their talent at National level and share

their ideas.

PNCA will pay an amount as a production

cost. The number of participants of each group would not be exceeded

12, including the Director, Producer, Actors, Technicians.

In case the number exceeds 12 members, the expenditures on

boarding and lodging will be borne by the group.

PNCA will provide lower AC return train fare for 10 members of

the group arriving from Sindh, Balochistan and AC return coach fare

will be given to groups from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and

Punjab.

Two Return Air Tickets will be provided for the Playwright,

director or producer of the play in case of coming from Sindh and

Balochistan.

PNCA will provide boarding and lodging for two nights (Maximum)

to the groups from Punjab, Azad Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and six nights’ maximum to the groups from Sindh, Balochistan, Southern

Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan for the 12 members of each group.

The duration of the play must be within 70 to 100 minutes. A

complete list of cast and crew is required for entry into the

festival.

Each group will use suggestive sets. The design of the set

will be provided to PNCA in advance. PNCA will provide the facility

of set Designer, Stagehands, electricians, carpenters to every

group.

Stage Props like sofa set, Beds, center table, Amirah, chairs

etc. will be provided by PNCA. Small props will be managed by the

groups.

PNCA will provide all available light and sound facilities

with technical staff to each group. Special light or sound effects

if any will be arranged by the group.

Only 25-30 best entries will be selected for their performance.