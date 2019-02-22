PNCA screens Turkish film “Love Likes Coincidences”

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Embassy of the Republic of Turkey, Lahor Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Centre and Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) arranged a Turkish movie night here late Friday with screening of Turkish film “Love Likes Coincidences”.

Films in Turkey are flourishing today as never before, winning prestigious awards at home and international film festivals . The box office cash register has kept ringing as 178 films were produced in 2018. Love Just a Coincidence released in 2011 became one of the smash hits of the year. Directed by Omar Fruk Sorak, it combines music with romance, separation and finally tragic moments of life. Coincidences throughout the film are, on their own, major acts here, said the organizers.