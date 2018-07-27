PML-N’s Chaudhry Muhammad Shehbaz Babar wins NA-104 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) PML-N’s candidate Chaudhry Muhammad Shehbaz Babar has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-104 Faisalabad-IX by securing 95,099 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Sardar Dildar Ahmed Cheema stood second by getting 73,320 votes. The third position was grabbed by independent candidate Khalid Mehmood Gul with 57,362 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 55.88%.