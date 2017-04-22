PML-N to emerge victorious in coming elections: Muqam

PESHAWAR, April 22 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister, Ameer Muqam

Saturday said that he would leave no stone unturned to come up to the expectation of party leadership and focus energies to fulfill pledges made to public.

Talking to various representative delegations at his residence, Muqam

said he would always remember the love of PML-N workers and would strive to strengthen party in the province.

He said that each and every tier of the party organization would be

strengthened and he would soon visit all the districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and federal areas to achieve the objective.

Ameer Muqam also appreciated efforts of activists to galvanize the party

and said that decisions would be made according to their aspirations and suggestions.

Criticizing PTI Chief, he said that Imran Khan should come out his

reverie to become Prime Minister and abstain from making hindrances in ongoing process of development.

He said that PML-N would emerge victorious in coming elections owing to its performance and welfare oriented policies.