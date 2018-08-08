PM urges students to seek knowledge with equal focus on learning ethical values

HASSAN ABDAL, Aug 8 (APP):Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Wednesday urged upon the students to seek knowledge with utmost dedication and also focus equally on learning ethical values.

During a visit to his alma mater Presentation Convent High School, Wah, he said education could play a significant role in bringing positive reformation in the society.

The prime minister recalled his early years at the school where he studied from 1957 to 1963 as a boarding student starting at the age of six.

He remembered with fondness Sister James who despite known for her strictness gave him double promotion in a class after judging his capabilities.

He said as he belonged to the far-flung area of Swat, he used to visit his hometown only twice a year, adding that the only mode of communication with family was through letters once a month.

“However, when you leave this school, you cherish it as the best time of your life,” he told the students in audience and paid tributes to the teachers, respectfully called as Sisters, who remained caring towards the students even while maintaining discipline.

He also expressed confidence that the present teachers would maintain the same high standards of the institution, which was known for its hallmark discipline and quality education.

Sister Emer, the Provincial Head of Presentation Convent Schools said the institution was contributing in achieving the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals with particular focus on ensuring education and gender equality.

She said all Presentation Convent schools had the main ambition of preparing its students to achieve best for themselves and for the country.

Principal Parveen Barkat said it was an honour for the school to welcome its former student who had now become the Prime Minister of the country.

Senior Coordinator Shazia Javed gave a brief history of the Presentation Convent and said 14 schools under its umbrella were running across the country.

She said the first Presentation Convent was founded in 1775 by Nano Nagel, an Irish woman, following whom the Sisters came to Sub-continent in 1842 to set up first school in Rawalpindi in 1895.

Later, the prime minister planted a sapling of Maple in the courtyard of the school and also penned his comments in the visitor’s book.

Principal Presentation Convent School Rawalpindi Sister Rehana Mehnga, Senior Sister Shameem and Sister Nargis along with the students attended the event.