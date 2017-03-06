PM urges Kuwaiti businessmen to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan

KUWAIT, Mar 06 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Monday said that Pakistan offered an ideal and conducive environment for foreign investments urging the Kuwaiti business community to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.

In a meeting with a delegation comprising members of Kuwait Chamber of Commerce at Bayan Palace here, the prime minister said his government was ensuring all possible assistance and facilitation for the investors.

The prime minister reached here earlier on two-day official visit along with a high level delegation.

While highlighting key economic achievements, the prime minister said that Pakistan’s economy was back on track after strenuous efforts of the present government.

He said that leading financial institutions of the world had acknowledged the tremendous achievements made by Pakistan in the areas of macroeconomic stability, GDP growth, low inflation and achieving new heights in stock exchange.

Prime Minister Sharif said that his government had largely overcome the issue of power shortages and the country’s industrial sector was supplied uninterrupted electricity.

He further said that mega investments had been made in diverse fields of energy including hydel, thermal, coal, solar and wind.

These huge investments, coupled with the dedicated team work of my government, would enable Pakistan to completely overcome the energy shortages, the prime minister added.

He said his government was giving special focus to building infrastructure, motorways and expressways all over Pakistan.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) alone has the potential to accelerate trade and business activities in the entire region, he said adding that Pakistan was welcoming countries of the region to join CPEC and reap the benefits if this significant connectivity project.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi and Chairman Board of Investment Miftah Ismail.