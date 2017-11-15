PM chairs meeting on net hydel profits; issue amicably resolved

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi chaired a high level meeting on the issue of net hydel profits here at the PM’s Office on Wednesday.

The issue of net hydel profits was amicably resolved during the meeting after taking into account the claims of the two provincial governments and modus operandi for the settlement of the amount involved, a press release issued by the PM’s Media Office here said.

The meeting was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Punjab’s Minister for Finance Ms Ayesha Ghous, secretaries Finance, Water and Power divisions, chief secretaries and senior officials of the federal and provincial governments.