ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):The government on Monday approved the formation of a 25-member National Tourism Coordination Board for the promotion of tourism in the country.The decision, taken during the meeting of Tourism Task Force chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan,
was aimed at promoting tourism, enhancing coordination between federation and provinces, formulating provincial regulatory framework, and highlighting other objectives including the promotion of country’s
tourism at international level.
PM chairs meeting of task force; formation of 25-member national tourism coordination board approved
