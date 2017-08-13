Pilgrims satisfaction priority of govt: minister

LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious

Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf has said that satisfaction of

the pilgrims (Hujjaj) is priority of the government.

Talking to the media during his visit to the Haji Camp

here on Sunday, he said that the ministry was trying to provide

better facilities to the pilgrims and their relatives at Haji

camp; however, crowd of relatives outside Haji Camp was a

bit risky.

He said that in the last few years, Hajj arrangements have

been improved.

To a question, he said that work on an alternative place

for Haji camp is under progress.

To another question, he said that Pakistan always

facilitated the Indian religious visitors and visas were

provided on time but the Indian government usually refused visa at

the last moment to Pakistani visitors.

Earlier, the minister visited the Haji camp and expressed

his satisfaction at the arrangements.