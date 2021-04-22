Home Photos Feature Photos Youngsters capturing the moments through their cell phone camera on the hails... PhotosFeature Photos Youngsters capturing the moments through their cell phone camera on the hails covered area near Zero Point after heavy rain in the city Thu, 22 Apr 2021, 8:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP13-220421 ISLAMABAD: April 22 Youngsters capturing the moments through their cell phone camera on the hails covered area near Zero Point after heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia APP12-220421ISLAMABAD: April 22 Vehicular traffic on the way during heavy rain in the city. APP photo by Abid Zia ALSO READ Vehicular traffic on the way during heavy rain in the city RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vehicular traffic on the way during heavy rain in the city A large number of motorcyclists taking refuge under the bridge at Zero Point to protect from heavy rain A beautiful view of seasonal flowers flourishing and blooming at roadside trees