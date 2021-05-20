Home Photos Feature Photos Youngsters bathing and swimming in Korang Nullah to get relief from hot... PhotosFeature Photos Youngsters bathing and swimming in Korang Nullah to get relief from hot weather Thu, 20 May 2021, 6:28 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP05-200521 ISLAMABAD: May 20 - Youngsters bathing and swimming in Korang Nullah to get relief from hot weather. APP photo by Irfan Mehmood ALSO READ People enjoying a bath from leaked water pipeline at Kuri Road to get relief from hot weather RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Youngsters bathing and swimming in Korang Nullah to get relief from hot weather Youngsters bathing in Rice Canal to get some relief from scorching hot weather due to increasing mercury in the city Gypsy children bathing from water pipeline to get relief from scorching heat weather in the city Paid Advertisements