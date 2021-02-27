Home Photos Feature Photos Worker busy in cutting bamboo for preparing fance at his workplacePhotosFeature PhotosWorker busy in cutting bamboo for preparing fance at his workplace Sat, 27 Feb 2021, 6:43 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP17-27 LAHORE: February 27 - Worker busy in cutting bamboo for preparing fance at his workplace. APP photo by Ashraf ChAPP17-27ALSO READ A worker busy in embroidery work on cloth at his workplaceRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA worker busy in preparing frame of iron box at his workplaceA worker busy in embroidery work on cloth at his workplaceA worker preparing bamboo fence at his workplace